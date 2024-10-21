Blur (BLUR) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Blur (BLUR) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Blur has a market cap of $22.02 million and $196.25 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,952,407,598.601598 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.27713968 USD and is up 14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $185,993,986.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

