Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19), reports. Acme United had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million.

Acme United Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.65. Acme United has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Singular Research raised Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACU

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,149 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $128,731.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,290.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acme United by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 53.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth $1,403,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.