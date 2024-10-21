Flare One Day Volume Tops $5.38 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $754.71 million and $5.38 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,630,610,807 coins and its circulating supply is 50,383,213,516 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,630,611,910.1693 with 50,383,213,516.64591 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01503558 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $5,091,625.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

