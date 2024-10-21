Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $666.33 million and approximately $39.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

