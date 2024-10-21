Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 2.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $23,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 280,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 439.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.9 %

BUD opened at $66.04 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

