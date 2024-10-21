Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
