AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 3.6 %

VLVLY opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

