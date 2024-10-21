Electroneum Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.23 million and approximately $596,753.96 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

