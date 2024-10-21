Electroneum Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.23 million and approximately $596,753.96 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.