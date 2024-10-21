Golem (GLM) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Golem (GLM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $344.32 million and $12.19 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

