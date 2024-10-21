Hamster Kombat One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.36 Million (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Hamster Kombat has a total market cap of $244.36 million and approximately $35.36 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster Kombat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00392132 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $35,468,695.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

