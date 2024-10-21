PotCoin Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $367.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00106844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011118 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

