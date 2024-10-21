Request Price Hits $0.10 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $77.13 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,291.33 or 0.99964763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000907 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00064446 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10125855 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,007,444.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

