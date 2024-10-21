Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Reduces Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 119,652 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $4,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $159.58 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $160.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

