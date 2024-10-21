Barclays Lowers Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZETA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE ZETA opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.27. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

