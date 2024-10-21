Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 518,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $548.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

