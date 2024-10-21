Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

