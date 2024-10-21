Cwm LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $622,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth $416,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $56.85.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.