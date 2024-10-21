Cwm LLC Buys 275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,114,000 after buying an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,033,000 after acquiring an additional 825,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 580,440 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
