Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.450–0.300 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

CYH opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $826.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CYH

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.