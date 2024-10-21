Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.450–0.300 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.7 %
CYH opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $826.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
