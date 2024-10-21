Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.80 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.66 ($0.57), with a volume of 70761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.52. The company has a market capitalization of £929.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company’s flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

