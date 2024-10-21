ASGN (ASGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q3 guidance at $1.31-$1.39 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $95.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,759.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,759.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $185,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

