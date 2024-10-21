SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $73.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $73.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at $516,193,455.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

