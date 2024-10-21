Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,640 ($21.42) and last traded at GBX 1,520 ($19.85), with a volume of 480920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,515 ($19.78).
Ocean Wilsons Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,380.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,344.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
About Ocean Wilsons
Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.
