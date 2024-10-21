Teradyne (TER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.660-0.860 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.66-0.86 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.63. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.