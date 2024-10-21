Bel Fuse (BELFA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bel Fuse has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $104.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.28. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

About Bel Fuse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

