Morgan Stanley Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $830.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $820.00 to $830.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $392.26 and a 1 year high of $766.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $696.38 and its 200-day moving average is $655.12. The company has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $129,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 154.1% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.3% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

