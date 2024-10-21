Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blue Foundry Bancorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.05 million, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

In related news, Director Robert Thomas Goldstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $37,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,863.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

