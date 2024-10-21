Tyler Technologies (TYL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $9.25-9.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.250-9.450 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tyler Technologies Stock Performance
TYL opened at $588.43 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $606.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
TYL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.69.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TYL
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tyler Technologies
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.