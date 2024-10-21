Vertiv (VRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $116.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

