Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 89.53%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey bought 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 103,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,166.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

