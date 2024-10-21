MSA Safety (MSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MSA opened at $172.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,117. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

