Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

NYSE PNR opened at $99.04 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 91.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 996,325 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 289.6% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

