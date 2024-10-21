Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 186.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,012 shares of company stock worth $5,571,267. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $122.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

