Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,316 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65,539 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

