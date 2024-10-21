Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 522.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $105.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

