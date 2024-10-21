Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,281,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 593,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $293.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

