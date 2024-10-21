SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,694 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,349,000 after buying an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,592,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,021,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 680,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,974,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of USM stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 0.48. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

Insider Activity at United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United States Cellular

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.