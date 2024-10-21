Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $79.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

