Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $538.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $495.00.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Shares of ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.85 and its 200-day moving average is $438.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

