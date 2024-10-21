Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $525.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day moving average is $438.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.