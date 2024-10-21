Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $297,000 in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

EPM stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $175.46 million, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSE:EPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Corporation will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPM. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

