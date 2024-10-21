Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,197 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4,225.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,355,000 after acquiring an additional 198,627 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in NetApp by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 301,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 207,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NetApp by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,025,000 after acquiring an additional 133,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $126.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

