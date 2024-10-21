Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $292,000 in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 697,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,200,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,278. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEGH opened at $27.25 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $662.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

