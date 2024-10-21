Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $288,000 Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Par Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PARR opened at $17.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

