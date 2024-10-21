MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 1.1 %

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $101.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $110.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MMYT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.