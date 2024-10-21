Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quad/Graphics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quad/Graphics

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.