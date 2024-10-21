Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBAN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

HBAN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,100,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

