Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

