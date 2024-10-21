Piper Sandler Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

HBAN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,856.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $24,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

