SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,498 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 326,269 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 482,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $9,234,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,021,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.5 %

HCC opened at $62.55 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

